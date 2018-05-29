Rock City will be hosting an open house for locals and visitors to tour the renamed and renovated Lookout Mountain RiverView Inn.

See Rock City Inc. announced Tuesday that they had purchased, renovated and renamed Sky Harbor Couty on Lookout Mountain. The updated space, now known as RiverView Inn, will offer 10 renovated rooms, a pool, Skybox and other amenities.

The public is invited to check out the renovated space at an open house on June 4 and 5, from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm.

“We are excited to continue to grow our hospitality business while also demonstrating our unwavering commitment to preserving the iconic history of Lookout Mountain,” said SRC President & COO Susan Harris. “The purchase of Sky Harbor Court, and its subsequent transformation to RiverView Inn is fully part of that commitment, and we look forward to facilitating one-of-a-kind, immersive experiences for our guests.”

The property is located minutes away from Rock City, Ruby Falls and the Incline Railway at 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike. It will also give visitors a chance to connect with nature, while also enjoying time together.

“RiverView Inn captures the nostalgia of the golden age of ‘The American Road Trip’ while meeting the needs of today’s modern traveler,” Jonathan Humble said, innkeeper for RiverView. “With great care we have worked to preserve and refresh the charm and enchantment of the buildings and gardens, a process that will continue over the next several years as we strive to enhance this special place. During this initial phase we focused on refreshing our boutique guestrooms which feature restored vintage furniture and brand new modern bathrooms. This inn serves as a place to relax, restore and explore all that beautiful Lookout Mountain and Chattanooga offers.”