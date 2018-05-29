WRCB 2018 RIVERBEND GIVEAWAY CONTEST RULES

How to Enter the Contest :

• The "WRCB 2018 Riverbend Contest” is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 at approximately 4:00am and end on Friday, June 08, 2018 at 3:00pm.

• To participate and enter the contest, log onto the WRCB Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WRCBtv or the “Contest” sections of wrcbtv.com or WRCB News App to access the online contest entry page and online entry form. Complete the online entry form with your name, email address, phone number, birth date, and zip code in the provided area and click submit. No mechanically reproduced types of entries will be accepted. Entries are providing information to WRCB not Facebook.

• No purchase is necessary to enter. The contest is void where prohibited. WRCB is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected entries, printing errors, server unavailability, computer or any other electronic malfunction. By entering this contest, each entrant completely releases Facebook, Inc. and facebook.com from any and all liability.

Eligibility Restrictions :

• The contest is open to all WRCB Channel 3 viewers who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in the Chattanooga DMA. Employees of WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., participating sponsors/promotional partners, other TV stations in the Chattanooga DMA metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Immediate family members are parents, children, spouses, those in spouse-like relationships, and siblings (including those in step- and half-relationships when living in the same household).

• Contestants can win a WRCB contest only once every sixty days, and can win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.

• All entries received that are duplicate, mutilated, tampered with, incorrect, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entries become the property of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. and will not be acknowledged or returned.

• Only one internet entry per IP address is permitted per entry period. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible by assigning email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address.

Prizes :

• Two winners for each entry period will each win TWO RIVERBEND BOX SEATS for ONE PREDETERMINED NIGHT and TWO RIVERBEND WRISTBANDS. Prizes are provided by WRCB and by RIVERBEND (Friends of the Festival) in exchange for promotional consideration.

• All prizes must be picked up at the office of WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405. Any prizes not claimed by 5:00pm the day before the performance will be forfeited by the winner. If any prize is forfeited, an alternate winner will not be selected. WRCB is not responsible for the safe transportation or installation of the prize.

• Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash.

Selection of Winners :

• At approximately 3:00pm, each weekday May 30-June 8, 2018, the Station will randomly select, by drawing, two entrants from among valid entries for each entry period. The entrant will be contacted by e-mail or by phone. Remaining valid entries will not carry over to the next entry period.

Start Date End Date Draw Date

1) 4:00am on 5/30/2018 3PM on 5/30/2018 5/30/2018 at 3pm for 6/08/18 performance (Hank Williams, Jr.)

2) 3:01PM on 5/30/2018 3PM on 5/31/2018 5/31/2018 at 3pm for 6/09/18 performance (The Wallflowers)

3) 3:01PM on 5/31/2018 3PM on 6/01/2018 6/01/2018 at 3pm for 6/10/18 performance (Luke Combs)

4) 3:01PM on 6/01/2018 3PM on 6/02/2018 6/02/2018 at 3pm for 6/12/18 performance (Switchfoot)

5) 3:01PM on 6/02/2018 3PM on 6/04/2018 6/04/2018 at 3pm for 6/13/18 performance (Dustin Lynch)

6) 3:01PM on 6/04/2018 3PM on 6/05/2018 6/05/2018 at 3pm for 6/14/18 performance (Flo Rida)

7) 3:01PM on 6/05/2018 3PM on 6/06/2018 6/06/2018 at 3pm for 6/15/18 performance (Third Eye Blind)

8) 3:01PM on 6/06/2018 3PM on 6/07/2018 6/07/2018 at 3pm for 6/16/18 performance (Bret Michaels)

• Tie-breaking procedures are not applicable in this contest. These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB management. Decisions of station management are final and binding.

• The winner will be notified by email or phone. Before claiming the prize, the winner must provide their correct name, address and telephone number to the Station at the time of notification. The winner must come to the WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405, before 5:00pm the day before the performing act won, show a valid driver's license or other valid government issued ID, as well as sign a receipt and promotional and liability release. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented.

Conditions:

• Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be reported to the IRS on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent.

• By participating in the contest, each winner agrees to allow their name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest for a period of one year without additional financial or other compensation.

• Contest winners are required to sign a Receipt verifying eligibility prior to acceptance of the prize.

• WRCB, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the WRCBtv.com Web Site, WRCB Facebook page or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

• These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB. Any aspect of these rules, including the substitution of a prize or prizes of equivalent or greater value, can be changed at the discretion of WRCB, and such change(s) will become effective upon on-air or other appropriate announcement. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.

• Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification, at the sole discretion of WRCB.

• WRCB is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of any prize. WRCB is not responsible for any failure or inability to participate in the contest, whether due to telephone difficulties, television reception difficulties, internet difficulties, internet service provider difficulties, any form of equipment malfunction, busy lines, or as a result of any other cause whatsoever.

• Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm at the main studio of WRCB Channel 3, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB at the address above.

• A list of winners will be available after July 8, 2018. To request the list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, within 90 days of the announced end date of the contest.