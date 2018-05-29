The queen of southern cooking will be at her restaurant in Pigeon Forge on Wednesday, May 30 for a book signing.

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, located at The Island in Pigeon Forge, is celebrating its third year in business. The first 250 people to make a purchase at the restaurant's retail store beginning at 8 a.m. that morning will be able to attend the signing from 4-6 p.m.

After the signing, Deen will attend a private preview of the new Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show and Adventure, which is set to open this summer.

The show features a feud between two Smoky Mountain families – the Dawsons and the McGraws. World-class lumberjacks participate in a variety of thrilling, fast-paced tests of skill and prowess ranging from chopping and axe throwing to tree climbing and log rolling.