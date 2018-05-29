Two men who led law enforcement officers, including deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, on a low-speed chase are now behind bars.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, Tyler McClure, 24, and Tyler Moore, 23, led a pursuit that began in Warren County.

The pursuit then went through Beersheba Springs before ending in Hubbards Cove after the driver tried to push a patrol vehicle off the roadway.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

A juvenile was also detained and taken back to Warren County.