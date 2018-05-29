(AP) - A major tobacco company is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to persuade San Francisco voters to reject a ban on selling flavored tobacco products.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has contributed nearly $12 million to the "No on Proposition E" campaign, urging voters to reject a law, supervisors approved last year that is now on the June 5 ballot.

By comparison, ban supporters have raised $2.8 million, including more than $2 million from billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

San Francisco supervisors last year unanimously approved a ban on sales of flavored tobacco, saying the nicotine masked in flavors like mango, caramel and mint serve as starter products enticing kids to become smokers.

Under the ordinance, smoke juices that taste like tobacco would still be allowed.