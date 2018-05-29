UPDATE: BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game off of its online platform following widespread backlash.

The "Active Shooter" video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.

Valve Corp. as Steam's parent company said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."

The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and lead by a person named Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been kicked off of the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.

PREVIOUS STORY: (AP) - Does the world need a computer video game to let players recreate school shootings? Whether the answer is yes or no, looks like we're getting one.

The upcoming title is called "Active Shooter" - and it's due out next week.

In the game, players can either take on the role of a "SWAT" team dispatched to a school shooting - or be the virtual shooter. It was developed by Revived Games and published by the company Acid. The developer plans to sell the game for $5 to $10 on the video-game marketplace Steam. But the game won't be available on a console system like Sony's PlayStation 4 of Nintendo's Wii U.

Meanwhile, the father of a 14-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student killed during the Feb. 14 mass shooting wants the game's release to be canceled, saying those who created it are "sick people."