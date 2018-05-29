UPDATE: School shooting video game removed online after backlash
UPDATE: BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game off of its online platform following widespread backlash.
The "Active Shooter" video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.
Valve Corp. as Steam's parent company said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."
The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and lead by a person named Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been kicked off of the platform under a different business name.
The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.
It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.
PREVIOUS STORY: (AP) - Does the world need a computer video game to let players recreate school shootings? Whether the answer is yes or no, looks like we're getting one.
The upcoming title is called "Active Shooter" - and it's due out next week.
In the game, players can either take on the role of a "SWAT" team dispatched to a school shooting - or be the virtual shooter. It was developed by Revived Games and published by the company Acid. The developer plans to sell the game for $5 to $10 on the video-game marketplace Steam. But the game won't be available on a console system like Sony's PlayStation 4 of Nintendo's Wii U.
Meanwhile, the father of a 14-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student killed during the Feb. 14 mass shooting wants the game's release to be canceled, saying those who created it are "sick people."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.