UPDATE: Good Wednesday. As the remnants of Alberto continue to move northward, we will see that low drag in more scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area through the day. They will be moving from south to north. Some isolated areas of flash flooding is something to be watchful for today. We should get up to the low 80s today.

Thursday will start mostly cloudy, and we will warm to 86 in the afternoon. More scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

Friday, a front will move in and bring even more scattered showers and storms to the area during the afternoon and evening.

Through Friday we will manage another 1"-2" of rain.

Saturday we will dry out behind the front, but it will be hot and humid with a high of 90, and dew points near 70.

Sunday will be hot and muggy also with a high near 90. However, Sunday afternoon will bring the chance for showers and storms back in.

WEDNESDAY