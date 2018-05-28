NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - President Donald Trump is turning his attention to Tennessee, where he will raise money and rally supporters in a crucial race for control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump hopes to boost Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the open contest to replace GOP Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring.

Trump will raise cash for Blackburn at a Nashville fundraiser Tuesday, then hold a public rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Popular former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen has also entered the race, putting the firmly red state is in play for his party. Republicans cling to a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Trump's visit will also set off a scramble for Tennessee's four main Republican candidates for governor to get face time and presidential shoutouts.

The event is free but you must register to attend.