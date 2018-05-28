UPDATE: Police investigating shooting near Boys & Girls Club
It happened shortly after 6:00 pm. in the 2100 block of East 25th Street Place.
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say the man shot in the 2100 block of East 25th Street Monday night suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital.
He told officers that he was shot by a passing vehicle while he was walking on a sidewalk.
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in East Chattanooga Monday evening.
Google shows that address leads to a parking lot in front of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattanooga.
Police spokesman Rob Simmons confirms a man was shot.
Police at the scene tell Channel 3, the victim was hit during a drive-by shooting.
