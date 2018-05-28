UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say the man shot in the 2100 block of East 25th Street Monday night suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

He told officers that he was shot by a passing vehicle while he was walking on a sidewalk.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in East Chattanooga Monday evening.

It happened shortly after 6:00 pm. in the 2100 block of East 25th Street.

Google shows that address leads to a parking lot in front of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattanooga.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons confirms a man was shot.

Police at the scene tell Channel 3, the victim was hit during a drive-by shooting.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.