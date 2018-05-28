A cool and wet April has affected local vendors at Linda's Produce in Harrison.

So far, Linda's has only one local vendor from Flat Top Mountain, producing strawberries. Linda's Produce says the berries are smaller compared to 2017.

"Strawberries usually aren't as big from Tennessee, as they are from Florida. But, they are juicier," long time shopper at Linda's Produce, Nancy Reynolds tells Channel 3.

Reynolds grew up down the street. Her family owned a strawberry farm, and says a wetter spring can impact the crop.

"If the farmers want it their way, they really don't want it to rain, because they can always add water. And when it rains, you really can't control how much water your crops get," says cashier Wesley Atterton.

Six inches of rain fell in April, which is 2.5" above normal. It was cooler too, averaging a temperature of 58 degrees. The average temperature in April of 2017 was 67, and 63 in 2016.

By spring, local crops usually include okra, squash, zucchini, and tomatoes. But, the local vendors are behind schedule.

READ MORE | Strawberry season comes early to Ooltewah farm

Wesley Atterton says every year strawberries usually come in before the Strawberry Festival in Dayton. But this year, they didn't.

"This year, we had to wait until after the festival, which is kind of abnormal, because typically we do have it before then," adds Atterton.

Atterton tells Channel 3, crops should pick up in June. He says plants that are usually only brought in once in the spring from frost, had to be brought in numerous times last month. He thinks this played a role on the size of the plants this year.

Linda's Produce is open daily 8am-8pm. Contact them here for holiday hours.

Channel 3 will be following up with Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga to find out if April's weather has impacted tomatoes and peppers.