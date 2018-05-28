A man who was cuffed, cussed and curtailed from recording a Bradley County Sheriff's Office traffic stop in April said Sunday he's glad to hear two officers involved in the incident have been disciplined.

"That's positive, that's a good thing, I respect them for that," said Jamichael Parks, though he was hoping for firings rather than a demotion and a suspension.

