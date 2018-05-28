News
Bradley County officers disciplined for snatching phone from man recording video
The incident happened April 8 at the Harry's gas station on Dalton Pike, as Parks used his cousin Terrell Parks' phone to record officers questioning family members and searching their truck at the gas pumps.
A man who was cuffed, cussed and curtailed from recording a Bradley County Sheriff's Office traffic stop in April said Sunday he's glad to hear two officers involved in the incident have been disciplined.
"That's positive, that's a good thing, I respect them for that," said Jamichael Parks, though he was hoping for firings rather than a demotion and a suspension.
