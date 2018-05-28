News
Crash, heavy holiday traffic snarl Interstate 24 traffic
Traffic along Interstate 24 eastbound near milemarker 166 has been stopped for nearly an hour, according to motorists.
Monday, May 28th 2018, 12:18 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 28th 2018, 12:41 pm EDT
Wet roads, heavy holiday traffic and a crash have turned Memorial Day into a restful time for those stuff in traffic, since there weren't going anywhere.
The crash, in Georgia, at milemarker 169, didn't have any injuries reported, and made the holiday traffic even worse for drivers.
TDOT's Smartway website says they expect traffic to be cleared by 2:00pm Central Time.