Restless skies and rain forced the annual Memorial Day service from the National Cemetery to the Army National Guard Amory. The service included patriotic music, a presentation of colors and a 21-gun salute.

The Armory on Holtzclaw Avenue came alive with red, white and blue this Memorial Day for a somber reminder that freedom isn't free.

In their attempt to avoid the rain, military veterans from across the Tennessee Valley fell into formation and hoisted flags. Those who died while serving the country were on everyone's mind who gathered for the Memorial Day service.



“It is an honor for me, to honor those who have passed on,” said Samuel Parrish who served in the Navy.

“Two friends who died in an Air 4 training accident. I think of those guys the most,” said Andy Addison who retired from the Air Force.

The hour-long tribute was a simple salute to our nation's heroes. “Honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Parrish.

Andy Addison is no stranger to sacrifice. He plays taps for hundreds of military funerals each year. “Don't forget who paid the price for our freedom.”



During this Memorial Day weekend, veterans hope everyone will reflect on those who gave it their all for our freedom. “Paid the ultimate sacrifice so we could have freedom. That freedom we have in this country is not duplicated anywhere else in the world.”

“We don't have to worry about getting up and going to war. All the other countries at war are at war 24/7. We are not. God has blessed us.”

This Memorial Day marks the 100th year since the US entered into combat in World War 1.

Officials with the National Cemetery tell me about 100 local veterans died since last Memorial Day.

