While it might sound like a bad Facebook post, it's true: The FBI wants you to reset (power cycle) your home or small office router.

Why?

The agency says "foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide by using VPNFilter malware."

The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking web and network traffic.

Anyone with a small or home office router is asked to reboot the device as a preventative measure.

Simply removing the power cable, pausing for 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in should flush the router's cache and remove the malware.