News
Police direct traffic at major Dalton intersection after power outage
The traffic signal at a Dalton intersection was out on Monday.
Monday, May 28th 2018, 11:42 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 28th 2018, 11:42 am EDT
At the intersection of N. Thornton and W. Waugh, Dalton police were directing traffic Monday morning after the power was out at the traffic signal.
Channel 3 spoke with police dispatch who tell us an officer was sent there to direct traffic.
They said the outage seemed to be isolated to the traffic signal. A cause was not given; however, at least one viewer has told us storms may have damaged power lines.