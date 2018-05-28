For some veterans, returning to civilian life can be difficult. That's why Jeremy Harrell started The Veterans Club. The club is a way for veterans to get together and hangout, and if needed, they can use the healing power of horses to deal with any issues they may be facing.

"I just don't want guys to feel alone. I know a lot of times when you get out of service, you feel like you're kind of on an island by yourself," says Harrell.

The club hopes to help those struggling with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, or depression.

As of now, The Veterans Club has close to 600 members with clubs in Kentucky and Florida.