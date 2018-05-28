Good Monday. Memorial Day weather will be dominated by Subtropical Storm Alberto. Alberto will make landfall later this morning along the coast of the Florida panhandle. Where it makes landfall winds will blow at about 60 mph, and 4"-6" of rain are likely. As it moves inland, the effects will lessen quite a bit.

For our area, we will have bands of rain moving in on and off all day today. Rain is likely through the morning, then this afternoon the rain showers will be scattered, broken, and on and off. If you have plans this morning I would count on rain. If you are doing the cookout thing this evening, you may get away with it, but be ready to head indoors if one of the showers/storms lifts up from the south. Winds in our area today will reach 10-15 mph. The high today will reach about 79.

The rain showers will continue on and off through Tuesday as the high again reaches 79. The remnants of Alberto will be passing by to the west of Chattanooga throughout the day Tuesday. It will remain breezy at best with winds from the east at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, the remnants of Alberto will be well to our north, but it will still be dragging in moisture from the gulf so we will need to keep scattered showers in the forecast through the day Wednesday also. We should get enough of a break from the rain, however, to allow the temp to climb to a muggy 85.

Thursday we will get a break from the rain, but it will be humid with the high getting to 87.

Friday a front will move through and bring showers and storms into the area once again.

This weekend will be dry, but hot and humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s both days.

David Karnes

