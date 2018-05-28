News
A man is rescued in Marion County Monday after his all-terrain vehicle landed in a river.
Rescue crews from Hamilton County spent the early morning hours Monday in Marion County assisting with a water rescue.
Channel 3 has learned from dispatch that a man flipped his all-terrain vehicle and fell into the river where he grabbed onto a tree.
First responders managed to get him out of the water.
His condition is unknown. Stay with Channel 3 as we update this story.