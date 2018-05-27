Dalton Utilities is warning residents about a scam.

In a Facebook Post, a spokesperson explained that scammers claiming to be with Dalton Utilities are calling residents asking for personal information.

 
User: Dalton Utilities To: link

"We never call and ask for credit card or personal information over the phone," the spokesperson said.

Dalton Utilities asks residents to call their office at 706-278-1313 to report anything unusual.

 