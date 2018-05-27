News
SCAM ALERT: Dalton Utilities warns of phone scam
Dalton Utilities asks residents to call their office at 706-278-131 to report anything unusual.
Sunday, May 27th 2018, 6:23 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 28th 2018, 1:43 pm EDT
Dalton Utilities is warning residents about a scam.
In a Facebook Post, a spokesperson explained that scammers claiming to be with Dalton Utilities are calling residents asking for personal information.
"We never call and ask for credit card or personal information over the phone," the spokesperson said.
Dalton Utilities asks residents to call their office at 706-278-1313 to report anything unusual.