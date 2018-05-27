The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center (5 p.m. EDT Sunday) has Subtropical Storm Alberto making landfall in the western Florida panhandle near Destin on Monday afternoon (Memorial Day). Sustained winds could be up to 50 mph by then. The storm could clip Apalachicola the night before.

Alberto won't totally wash out our Memorial Day here in the Tennessee Valley. The morning will be wet, but then we'll have a few hours of dry weather during the afternoon before the chance of a pop-up storm returns later in the day.

After moving on shore, the center of Alberto will probably move into northern Alabama by Tuesday. If the storm continues on this projected track, deep tropical moisture will flow into the Tennessee Valley, dropping quite a bit of rain on us.

Rainfall amounts from Monday through Wednesday could total 2"-4". Winds will also be an issue on Monday night and Tuesday with gusts of 40 mph in many of the high elevations across the region.