Several Tennessee Valley restaurants are honoring those who gave their lives for our country this Memorial Day.

A Channel 3 viewer sent us photos of the "Missing Man Table" set up inside the Fort Oglethorpe Dunkin' Donuts location.

A spokesperson at the store said they set up the table because "some of us are military families."

They want everyone to know the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"We just don't want everybody to think its fireworks and fun. It's very close to our hearts," the spokesperson added.

The Chick-fil-A location in East Ridge also set up a "Missing Man Table."