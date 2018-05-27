UPDATE: Across the nation, Starbucks will be closing its more than 8,000 company-owned stores Tuesday for racial-bias education. Several of those stores are located in the Tennessee Valley.

Channel 3 reached out to those corporate Starbucks locations to learn what their hours will be on Tuesday

Store Location Close Reopen HWY 153 at Hamill Road 2:30 pm on Tuesday 5:30 am on Wednesday Shallowford & Napier 2:30 pm on Tuesday 4:30 am on Wednesday Gunbarrel Rd at Jarnigan Rd 2:30 pm on Tuesday 5:30 am on Wednesday Brainerd Rd & Belaire 3:00 pm on Tuesday 5:30 am on Wednesday Keith St & 1st St 2:30 pm on Tuesday 5:00 am on Wednesday Paul Huff Parkway & I-75 2:30 pm on Tuesday 5:30 am on Wednesday

All of the corporate locations we spoke with said they will not reopen until Wednesday morning.

Starbucks said licensed stores will remain open:

"While Starbucks is closing all 8,000+ company-operated Starbucks® stores on May 29, most of its 7,000 licensed stores, like those operated by major grocery stores, hotels, universities or airports, are expected to remain open. Starbucks is sharing its training content with its licensed business partners, so they may have the option to make it available to their employees at a later date."

PREVIOUS STORY: After Starbucks received national criticism for the arrest of two black men at a Philidelphia location last month, more than 8,000 stores across the country will close Tuesday afternoon for racial bias education and training, including four stores in the Chattanooga area.