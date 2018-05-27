On May 29th, 8,000 Starbucks stores across the country will close for race sensitivity training following last month's arrest of two black men. The same day, MSNBC will open a national dialogue through a town hall hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes to discuss the state of racial bias in society and what can be done to effect change.

Tune in to MSNBC Tuesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET or stream the event on Twitter @MSNBC. Join in the discussion using #EverydayRacism.

Ahead of the town hall, MSNBC asked people to share personal experiences with racism from microaggressions to explicit actions across the U.S. These are some of the stories we received.

"As a black pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (Pew foundation reports as the whitest church in America), I experience daily racism from my co-workers and colleagues even in the church. Acts of superiority, microaggressions and stereotypes often plague my options for mobility within the church. Even pay disparity arises in my system of oppression. I’m here to bring change and hope for a better day as I resist the oppression," Lamont Wells said.

"My first name is Bonita, people who don't know me assume I am African American. My entire life (I'm 60) I have felt the sting of racism in phone calls, employment phone interviews, etc. Once I showed up for a job interview in person, the DM said to me “We were expecting a big black woman” !!! In 5th grade, I was bussed in a racial redistribution for elementary school. I've had banks, insurance co's etc. Assume I was black and say horrible things to me like “Move back to Camden”... It's constant and disturbing," Bonita Morrison said.

"I have seen friends and loved ones racially profiled in the Philadelphia region, so recent events come as no surprise to me. These days, I find myself wary of situations where I am around white people I don't know. As a classical singer, I am often hired to perform in predominantly white areas. My concerns about white weaponized hate and fear are real. This is the age of modern-day Jim Crow, alive and well in Philadelphia," Iris Fairfax said.