Gas prices are up across the nation, but there is some good news for the Tennessee Valley. Gas prices in Tennessee and Georgia are well below the national average.

When you swipe your card you can expect to pay more at the pump over Memorial Day weekend.

Driving around Chattanooga, Channel 3 saw prices anywhere from $2.55 per gallon to $2.79 per gallon.

"What is it here? I didn't even look,” Garrick Piche said as he was filling up his tank in Chattanooga. “I don't even look anymore; there all so high! You've just got to accept it and move on, I guess."

Garrick and his wife Abby drove roughly 300 miles to visit the Scenic City from Illinois for Memorial Day weekend.

"It kind of takes away from vacation money, but it's something you have to get so you just deal with it," Abby said about the high price of gas.

Gas prices over this Memorial Day weekend are the highest since 2014, according to AAA.

The national average per gallon when filling up is $2.97. However, in Tennessee, you’ll pay an average of $2.72 per gallon, and in Georgia, an average of $2.84 per gallon.

It didn't keep the Piche's from traveling this holiday weekend, but it does have them wondering what summer will look like.

"You've got to think of more things to do locally,” Garrick said. “You probably can't do as many trips as want in the summer. Kind of puts a little damper on it.”