Hormel Foods is recalling canned pork and chicken products due to possible contamination.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Hormel is recalling around 228,614 pounds of product that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The recalled products were produced on February 8-10, 2018.

Here is a list of all recalled products:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The recalled products have "EST. 199N" on the bottom of the can. They were shopped throughout the U.S. and Guam.

"The problem was discovered after the firm received four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products. FSIS was notified on May 25, 2018," an FSIS spokesperson explained.

There have been several reports of minor oral injuries associated with consuming the products.

FSIS said if consumers have the Hormell products in their pantries, they need to throw them away or return them to where they bought them.