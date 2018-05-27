Rain or shine, runners will lace up for a Scenic City favorite. The 51st Chattanooga Chase in the Northshore neighborhood begins Monday morning.

The Chase is one of the oldest and most popular races on the Chattanooga Track Club schedule.

About a thousand runners are expected to participate in a challenging 8k and a flat and fast 1-mile run. Proceeds benefit the CTC Youth Development Series, providing races every Thursday in September at Camp Jordan Park for kids in 3rd through 5th grades.

"Just like any other sport, soccer, baseball, basketball there’s a fundamental and foundational point where kids need to start in running is no different," Alan Outlaw, Fast Break Athletics, said.

The 8k main event is set to begin at 8 am, and the mile run is scheduled to start at 10 am.

There are several road closures that may impact your plans on Memorial Day. Here's what you need to know:

Dorchester Road between Barton Avenue and Sterling Avenue, and the right northbound lane of Hixson Pike from Woodhill Drive to Minnekahda Place will be closed from 6 am - 11 a.m.

Since this is a road race, officials say if you're driving along the course, you're asked to use caution around the runners.