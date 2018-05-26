UPDATE: Man struck, killed by vehicle on Hixson Pike identified
UPDATE: One person has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a Ford F-150 was traveling north in the fast lane in the 5400 block of Hixson Pike when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway.
Police said the driver wasn't sure what his vehicle had collided with and stopped at the scene.
The victim, 62-year-old James Miller, was taken to a hospital and later passed away.
The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are looking into a case involving a person that was hit by a car in Hixson on Saturday.
Officers said that person has serious life-threatening injuries.
It happened after 10:00 p.m. on Hixson Pike near Longview Drive.
Police said that portion of the road is closed until the crash investigation wraps up.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.