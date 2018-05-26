UPDATE: One person has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a Ford F-150 was traveling north in the fast lane in the 5400 block of Hixson Pike when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway.

Police said the driver wasn't sure what his vehicle had collided with and stopped at the scene.

The victim, 62-year-old James Miller, was taken to a hospital and later passed away.

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

