UPDATE: One person has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a Ford F-150 was traveling north in the fast lane in the 5400 block of Hixson Pike when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway.

Police said the driver wasn't sure what his vehicle had collided with and stopped at the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital and later passed away.

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are looking into a case involving a person that was hit by a car in Hixson on Saturday.

Officers said that person has serious life-threatening injuries.

It happened after 10:00 p.m. on Hixson Pike near Longview Drive.

Police said that portion of the road is closed until the crash investigation wraps up.