Senator Bob Corker helps negotiate for release of American man in Venezuela
Joshua Holt was in prison on weapons charges.
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 7:51 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 7:51 pm EDT
Tennessee Senator Bob Corker helped negotiate the release of a Utah man who spent nearly two years behind bars in Venezuela.
Joshua Holt was in prison on weapons charges. Last week, he was seen in cell phone video begging for help after a riot broke out at the prison where he was being held.
Senator Corker tweeted they were on their way back home on Saturday.
They landed in Washington, D.C. and will go to the White House.