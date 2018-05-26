News
Two arrested on aggravated kidnapping, carjacking charges
The victim identified the suspects in a photo lineup.
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 7:39 pm EDT by
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 7:39 pm EDT
Two people have been arrested in Chattanooga on aggravated kidnapping and carjacking charges.
An arrest report said a man went to a motel expecting to have sex with a woman, but when he got in the room, the report said Derrian Hill jumped out of a closet with a knife.
It said Hill made the man strip naked and took all of his belongings including the keys to his car.
Hill and Miranda Barley left the motel. The victim later identified them in a photo lineup.