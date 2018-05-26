UPDATE: One person has been charged after a man was shot and killed on Basswood Drive Saturday.

Jadarius Knox, 23, has been charged with criminal homicide. According to the affidavit of complaint, Knox admitted to killing 21-year-old Aaron Biddle.

One witness told officers Biddle stopped by a home on Basswood Drive to pick up some belongings. When he arrived he saw the suspect, whom he knew, Knox. The witness said after Biddle loaded his belongings into his vehicle, he attempted to start an argument with Knox.

The witness said Biddle then ran into the home and began punching Knox. Knox then ran outside and pointed a gun at Biddle.

According to the witness, Biddle said, "what are you going to do, shoot me?" Knox then shot Briddle, the witness continued.

Knox was booked into the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $750,000.

