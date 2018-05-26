UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the man who was shot and killed on Saturday.

They said 21-year-old Aaron Biddle died in the shooting that happened on Basswood Drive.

Officers said there was some type of struggle that led to the shooting. One person is in custody.

UPDATE: Chattanooga police confirm a man in his early 20s died following a shooting on Basswood Drive.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday near Nautical Way.

Channel 3 is working to find out what happened and if anyone is in custody.

Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.