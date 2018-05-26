News
Car wash raises funds for firefighter diagnosed with esophageal cancer
Chief Mike Brumlow with the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department has esophageal cancer.
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 3:56 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 4:02 pm EDT
People living in Soddy-Daisy are helping a firefighter who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Chief Mike Brumlow with the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department has esophageal cancer.
The community held a car wash in the parking lot of Buddy's Home Furnishings on Saturday to help with medical expenses and everyday needs. The store manager, Glenda Mincey, who knows the family told Channel 3 the event raised $3,000.
If you couldn't make it today and would like to help, a fund has been set up at the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.