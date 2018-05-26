People living in Soddy-Daisy are helping a firefighter who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Chief Mike Brumlow with the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department has esophageal cancer.

The community held a car wash in the parking lot of Buddy's Home Furnishings on Saturday to help with medical expenses and everyday needs. The store manager, Glenda Mincey, who knows the family told Channel 3 the event raised $3,000.