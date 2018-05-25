A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down the 4th Avenue on ramp to I-24 East Friday evening.

It happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. near mile marker 181.

The semi crashed near the 4th Avenue exit, shutting down the on ramp.

TDOT expects to have the ramp reopened around 8:00 p.m.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Channel 3 has a crew that is working to learn more.