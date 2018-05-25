News
UPDATE: Semi crash closes 4th Avenue on ramp to I-24 East
It happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. near mile marker 181.
Friday, May 25th 2018, 6:08 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 25th 2018, 6:42 pm EDT
A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down the 4th Avenue on ramp to I-24 East Friday evening.
The semi crashed near the 4th Avenue exit, shutting down the on ramp.
TDOT expects to have the ramp reopened around 8:00 p.m.
The condition of the driver is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
