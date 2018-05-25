News
Woman wanted for child rape arrested at Gunbarrel Rd. hotel
The arrest report says 27-year-old Heather Nicole Peck was picked up by deputies at In-Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road shortly before 10:00 a.m.
Friday, May 25th 2018, 5:10 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 6:28 am EDT
A woman who was placed on Hamilton County's Top 12 Most Wanted list for child rape was arrested on Friday.
The arrest report says 27-year-old Heather Nicole Peck was picked up by deputies at In-Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road shortly before 10:00 a.m.
Peck is charged with two counts of child rape.
Peck is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
She is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates.