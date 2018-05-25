A woman who was placed on Hamilton County's Top 12 Most Wanted list for child rape was arrested on Friday.

The arrest report says 27-year-old Heather Nicole Peck was picked up by deputies at In-Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Peck is charged with two counts of child rape.

Peck is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.