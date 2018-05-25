On January 26, 2018, Chattanooga police responded to a call of a forcible rape involving a child. Officers discovered the person reporting the crime was a trusted adult relative of the victim. They told police that the victim confided in her that she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to the family, identified as Toran Madding. A CPS report was also made at that time. Further investigation by CPD's Special Victims Unit prompted warrants to be issued for Child Rape on May 24, 2018. The victim is a pre-teen female.



On January 9, 2018, police responded to a domestic assault call. The victim stated Madding hit her in the face with a closed fist and choked her. Officers saw swelling on the victim's face. Warrants for aggravated assault were issued at that time.



Then on February 7, 2018, Chattanooga police were dispatched to a delayed aggravated assault domestic violence call. The victim told police on January 20, 2018, Madding and she were arguing when he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her head first into a refrigerator, knocking her to the ground. A witness told police she saw Madding sitting on top of the victim with both hands around her neck, choking her. Warrants were issued for Madding's arrest.



Police worked through the night to locate and arrest Madding without incident. He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail, according to a news release.