With summer just around the corner, there is a push for swimming lessons for young children.

According to the Center for Disease Control every day, there are about ten deaths from accidental drownings.

About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.

For some kids, the deep end of a swimming pool can be a scary place. That's why CeCe Turner is helping kids get their feet wet.

Kids in East Lake are splashing their way through swim lessons.

“It is for all ages and ability levels,” said CeCe Turner.

It is her service project to earn her Gold Award, the highest honor for a Girl Scout.

“I thought it was so silly people drown. They don't know how to swim. That is something I wanted to help work on.”

The 18-year-old swim instructor invited kids from across Chattanooga to learn the basics of swimming. “So it is survival swimming, general stroke, technique work.”

Statistics show drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental injury-related childhood death.

“A lot of inner city kids drown. A lot of it is they panic and don't know how to stand up in the water,” said Girl Scout Leader Tricia Turner.

CeCe Turner hopes her lessons will get kids interested in swimming as they begin summer vacation.

“I am excited, yah. It is really nice to spend time with kids. Help show them a life skill,” said CeCe.