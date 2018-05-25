First Things First is holding its Success Ready event May 31-June 1.

Success Ready gives teens resources and tools to be successful as they enter the workforce.

On the first day of the event, First Things First staff works with local professionals to teach attendees lifelong skills such as making a good first impression and how to communicate effectively. They will also discuss how to be prepared for an interview, write a resume and manage conflict in the workplace.

The second day, June 1, will consist of a job fair with a variety of local businesses willing and ready to hire for summer jobs!