The Dalton Police Department is searching for two thieves who stole money from the Outback Steakhouse. The crime was recorded on the restaurant's surveillance system.

It is believed the thieves were able to watch the key strokes on a computer to steal an employee’s password and used it to break into a cash register

The theft happened on May 22nd just after 8:30 pm at the Outback Steakhouse at 955 Market Street. The two suspects entered a separate area of the restaurant designated for carry-out orders an placed two orders.

The video shows the suspects watching employees enter passwords into restaurant’s computers system as they placed orders and cashed out tabs.

In between receiving and paying for their first order and while waiting for the second, the suspects entered a stolen password into the computer system and opened the cash till, stealing $247 in cash.

They then left the restaurant, driving away in a silver passenger car.

The suspects appeared to be two African-American females. A restaurant employee who served the two suspects told police that the suspects might have been males dressed to appear female.

The first suspect had long straight hair and wore a white or light pink bandanna on their head, white Adidas sneakers and black Adidas leggings and a kimono robe with Japanese lettering on the sleeves and the back.

The second suspect wore a ball cap with long straight hair, white or gray colored leggings, Adidas slip-on sandals with socks and a black zip-up jacket.