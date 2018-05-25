Nashville mayor declares victory in vote brought by affair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville Mayor David Briley has declared victory after an election to serve out the term vacated by former Mayor Megan Barry, who pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned after an extramarital affair with her bodyguard.
In Thursday's special election, Briley was leading with nearly 55 percent of the vote in a 13-candidate field, likely avoiding a runoff. Briley became mayor in March after Barry's resignation. It's the second time Nashville voters have gone to the polls this month.
On May 1, the growing city's voters rejected a multibillion-dollar transit plan that Briley supported.
And there are more to come: Primaries including high-profile governor and U.S. Senate races are in August, with the general election in November. The mayor's race is back on the ballot in August 2019.
