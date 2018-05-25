Scattered rain and storms for the holiday weekend
Muggy days and night will stick around for a while, and a tropical system could bring a lot of wet weather next week.
Muggy days and night will stick around for a while, and a tropical system could bring a lot of wet weather next week.
In the meantime, for the holiday weekend and on Memorial Day, we'll see mainly scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley (40%-50% of the area) with highs in the mid-80s, lows in the upper 60s. Not everyone will get rain each day, but it could be heavy where the storms do develop.
Depending exactly on where a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico goes, we could get widespread rain Tuesday-Thursday with approximately 3"-4" totals in some parts of our region.
Download the WRCB weather app for up-to-date forecasts.
FRIDAY:
- 8am... Partly Cloudy, 72°
- Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 80°
- 5pm... Shower/Storm Possible, 85°