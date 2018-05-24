UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed on Highway 60 near the Meigs County line Thursday evening.

Stephen D. Allen, 57, of Ooltewah was riding his motorcycle on Highway 60 when a car pulled out of a driveway in front of Allen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Highway 60 near the Meigs County line.

HCSO spokesman Matt Lea says a motorcycle hit a car, throwing the rider off the bike.

The person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Lea says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of those involved will not be released until their family members have been notified.