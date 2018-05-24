(Photos of award winners courtesy of Hamilton County Government)

Erlanger Health System and LIFE FORCE held their annual EMS Awards program Thursday. Sunday was the beginning of EMS week, which is set aside each year to honor and thank those who dedicate their lives to saving others. Among those awarded were Mandy Allen and Charles Sisemore of Puckett EMS for Pediatric Call of the Year, Charlie Flatt and Dennis Kelley, also of Puckett for Medical Call of the Year, representatives of Winchester Police Department and Franklin County AMR for Trauma Call of the Year, and numerous emergency workers from Lifeguard, East Ridge and Chattanooga Fire Departments, and the Chattanooga Police Department for Excellence in Patient Care (the rescue of electrician Michael Warren, who fell more than forty feet off a platform last September in East Ridge). We salute all our pre-hospital providers during EMS Week.

READ MORE | Michael Warren's incredible journey of recovery

Michael was not able to attend the program, but recorded a video, expressing his appreciation.

This year, LIFE FORCE’s Call of the Year awards recognized outstanding EMS, fire, and law enforcement personnel who go above and beyond the call, as nominated by LIFE FORCE crew members. The awards include “Call of the Year” awards for Pediatric, Trauma and Medical calls and a new award named in honor of the late Dr. James H. Creel.