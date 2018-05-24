News
Corker weighs in on the impact foreign auto tariffs may have on national security
Corker expressed concern about the Trump administration's use of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
Thursday, May 24th 2018, 4:01 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 24th 2018, 4:02 pm EDT
Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is reacting after the Trump administration announced its exploring whether foreign auto imports impair national security, and if tariffs should be placed on them.
In a statement, Senator Corker said:
“I am very concerned about the president abusing the authorities granted to him in Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962,” said Corker. “There is no reason to use this provision to consider imposing tariffs on the automobile industry, and this appears to be either an attempt to affect domestic politics ahead of the election or for some other transactional purpose regarding ongoing trade discussions. This is a dangerous course and should be abandoned immediately.”