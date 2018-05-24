By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press

MEMPHIS (AP) - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee has announced it will invest $100 million to expand its global outreach program in hopes of improving access to medical care for children with cancer around the world.

Executives of the Memphis-based hospital announced the major initiative Thursday, saying their goal is to influence the care of 30 percent of children with cancer worldwide in the next decade.

St. Jude says it is expanding its International Outreach Program, which was founded in 1993 and presently includes 24 hospitals in 17 countries. The hospital's Department of Global Pediatric Medicine, formed in 2016, accelerated the hospital's global outreach.

The department has created St. Jude Global, which aims to improve access to care and quality of treatment by focusing on education of medical workers and research.