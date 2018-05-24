TDOT crews will perform repair work on I-24 West in Grundy County at mile marker 128.6 at the bridge over the Elk River.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm Thursday, May 24 and be completed before 5:00an on Friday, May 25.

Next week, beginning on Tuesday, May 29 through Wednesday, June 3, TDOT crews will be patching and paving areas in Rhea, Hamilton and Bradley counties.

Depending on the location, work will occur during the day between 7:00am and 5:30pm, or at night between 8:00pm and 6:00am the following day. Drivers should expect traffic control.

Other road work underway in the Tennessee Valley: