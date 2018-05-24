Funding is one of the biggest obstacles food pantries face and was the focus of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's agency conference on Thursday.

People from more than 300 agencies packed the auditorium to learn more about fundraising, writing grants and strengthening relationships with those in the community. It was all to help end hunger.

To put it into perspective, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said more than 144,000 people go hungry in the 20 counties they serve.

Each community operates a little differently because the needs are different but the goal is the same.

"If we can make them better at what we do and help them increase their capacity that only helps what we do overall and just helps us end hunger in our area," Scott Bruce with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said.

Grants help food banks run when donations are low.

The CAFB received a $10,000 grant last year from money raised through the Red Nose Day campaign geared toward ending child poverty.

With that money, the CAFB was able to distribute more than 3,000 snack packs to more than 400 students for eight weeks.

The CAFB serves a lot of children in our area.

With schools wrapping up for the year, they are now shifting some of their services to snack pack programs to make sure no child goes hungry over summer break.