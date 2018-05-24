German automaker Volkswagen is reportedly partnering with Silicon Valley giant Apple to create driverless vehicles.

Multiple news outlets report that Apple will use the automated vehicles, Volkswagen T6 Transporter vans, initially to shuttle employees at the company's Cupertino, CA headquarters.

The partnership is part of a complicated dance between technology and automakers. Apple initially hoped to develop its own self-driving vehicle as far back as 2014 and sought partnership with both Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The new deal could breath new life into Apple's efforts, which have been stalled by employee turnover within the project's ranks.

Google's autonomous-car division, called Waymo, launched in 2016 and is considered to be miles ahead by many.