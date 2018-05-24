President Donald Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a letter addressed to Kim and released by the White House Thursday, Trump said, "Sadly, based on tremendous anger and open hostility displayed by your most recent statement, I feel it it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

"You talk about you nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never be used," the president added.

 