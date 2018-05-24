News
Roaches on walls and lack of hand washing fail one Chattanooga restaurant
Health department inspectors visited dozens of local eateries, checking for violations and areas of concern.
Thursday, May 24th 2018, 9:09 am EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 25th 2018, 5:49 am EDT
In Hamilton County, Tacos El Cunao on Lee Highway received this week’s lowest score of a 65. A failing score is below 70.
The inspector noted that employees were not washing their hands between tasks and food prep. It was also observed that were dents in several food cans, which poses a safety hazard.
The inspector noted roaches on the walls and utensils and classified it as a contamination.
On Brainerd Road, Subway received a 75. The fast-food restaurant got docked points from the inspector due to employees not washing hands between tasks and not demonstrating any food safety knowledge. The inspector also noted that one of the sinks was draining slowly.
- 93 (98) Courtyard by Marriott “The Bistro”, 200 Chestnut St., Chattanooga
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott “The Bistro Lounge”, 200 Chestnut, Chattanooga
- 94 (99) Marco’s Pizza, 6106 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge
- 95 Sonic, 4348 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge
- 65 Tacos El Cunao, 5813 Lee Highway, Chattanooga
- 100 Legacy Food Service, 109 N Germantown, Chattanooga
- 94 Fuse, 2232 Center St., Chattanooga
- 92 Ankara Express Cafe, 6016 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga
- 93 (98) Acropolis, 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga
- 98 Burger King, 5605 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah
- 91 (95) Smoking King Que, 3874 Hixson Pike, Hixson
- 87 (98) Prestige, 3511 Roseville Blvd., Chattanooga
- 98 St. Peter’s Epis. Church, 848 Ashland Terrace, Hixson
- 100 Simply Savory Events, Hixson
- 99 Central Park, 5119 Hixson Pike, Hixson
- 98 Couch’s BBQ, 8307 Lee Hwy, Ooltewah
- 99 Firebird’s, 2107 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga
- 100 Chattanooga Salad Co., 7452 Commons Blvd, Chattanooga
- 97 Chattanooga Billiard Club, 110 Jordan Dr, Chattanooga
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn, 2347 Shallowford Village Dr., Chattanooga
- 94 Ricko’s Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine, 10330 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy
- 99 H3 Product-Mobile Shaved Ice Truck, 8377 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy
- 94 Fernando’s, 5308 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge
- 94 Mojo Burrito, 3950 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga
- 98 Krystal, 3409 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga
- 98 United Christian Daycare, 2410 Dodson Ave., Chattanooga
- 98 God’s Little Angel Daycare, 2500 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga
- 93 (98) Avondale Early Headstart, 2302 Ocoee St., Chattanooga
- 93 Boathouse, 1459 Riverside Dr., Chattanooga
- 84 (99) Scenic City Catering, 1900 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga
- 100 Pork N’ Beans, 1900 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga
- 99 Homefolks Restaurant, 8981 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy
- 99 Terra Nostra Restaurant & Wine Bar, 105 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga
- 88 Heavenly Flavored Wings, 1203 E. 3rd St., Chattanooga
- 100 Park City Restaurants, 624 E. Main St., Chattanooga
- 91 Chattanooga Wing Company, 2109 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga
- 96 Chattanooga Community Kitchen, 727 11th St., Chattanooga
- 75 Subway #31618, 3641 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga
- 92 Mountain City Club, 729 Chestnut St., Chattanooga
- 100 Steamboat, 5950 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga
- 100 Lee’s Armondo’s, 8018 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga
- 89 (93) China King, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga
- 95 Bourbon Grill, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 88 Sarku, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 100 Greg’s Sandwich Work Mobile, 6337 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga
- 92 Hummingbird Pasteria, 720 Mississippi Ave, Signal Mountain
- 84 Nooga-Q, 301 Signal Mountain Rd., Chattanooga
- 98 Northside Learning Center, 923 Mississippi Ave., Chattanooga
Catoosa County
- 92 Villa Hotel (Cont. Breakfast), 5437 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
- 81 Double Portion Catering, 175 Woodie Dr. Ringgold
- 85 Hometown Inn (Cont. Breakfast), 22 Gateway Business Park Dr., Ringgold
- 99 Lake Winnepesauka (Catering), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Ferris Wheel Foods), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Showboat/Dippin Dots #1), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
Dade County
- 92 Thrive Assisted Living & Memory Care, 37 Brock Dr, Lookout Mountain
Murray County
- 92 Mr. Burrito Grill, 318 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth
- 93 El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant- Eton, 79 Highway 286 STE D, Eton
- 96 Wendy's Hamburgers, 1041 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 92 Snack Shack, 923 Schmitt Rd., Rossville
- 91 Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ, 11016 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn
- 74 Wanda's Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr., Rock Spring
- 100 Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante, 8019 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring
- 87 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 150 Pearl r., LaFayette
- 100 Rock City Cliff Terrace, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain
- 100 Mumdee's 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd., Flintstone
- 83 Susan's Diner, 3551 Chattanooga Valley Rd., Flintstone
Whitfield County
- 97 Dalton State-James E.Brown Center, 2206 Mount Haven Dr., Dalton
- 92 Dalton Stae College, 650 College Dr., Dalton
- 99 Southeast High School, 1954 Riverbend Rd., Dalton
- 96 Sonic #937, 2702 Airport Rd., Dalton
- 96 Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 101 Cottonwood Mill Rd., Tunnel Hill
- 80 LaLo's TO Go, 221 W Cuyler St, Dalton
- 83 Baymont Inn & Suites, 2106 Chattanooga Rd., Dalton
- 83 Cold Point Scream, 1273 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 91 Logan's Roadhouse, 811 Walnut Square Blvd, Dalton
- 92 Checkers, 502 Liberty Sq, Dalton
- 91 Krystal #DLT 002, 1909 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 100 Beaverdale Elementary School, 9196 Hwy 2, Dalton
- 99 Coahulla Creek High School, 3361 Crow Rd, Dalton
- 99 Dalton Middle School, 1250 Cross Plains TRL, Dalton
- 75 Town Square Cafe, 116 W King St, Dalton
- 99 Valley Point Middle School, 3796 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 98 Valley Point Elementary School, 3796 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 86 Perfect Cup Deli (THE) 112 W Crawford, 112 W Crawford St, Dalton
- 99 Health Zone, Vida Activay Sauldabke, 2004 E E Morris St STE C, Dalton
- 94 Gio's Mexcian Grill, 603 Fleming St, Dalton