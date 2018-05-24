The inspector noted that employees were not washing their hands between tasks and food prep. It was also observed that were dents in several food cans, which poses a safety hazard.

The inspector noted roaches on the walls and utensils and classified it as a contamination.



On Brainerd Road, Subway received a 75. The fast-food restaurant got docked points from the inspector due to employees not washing hands between tasks and not demonstrating any food safety knowledge. The inspector also noted that one of the sinks was draining slowly.